ಗೋದಾವರಿ ನದಿ ಪ್ರವಾಹಕ್ಕೆ ಆಂಧ್ರ ನೂರಾರು ಹಳ್ಳಿಗಳು ತತ್ತರ!

#IndianNavy helicopters from #INSDega at Visakhapatnam providing humanitarian assistance to the water-locked areas due to massive flooding of the #GodavariRiver.

More than 2000 kg of relief material delivered.

More ops planned on Friday.@INEasternNaval1https://t.co/ldCv5qMGv9 pic.twitter.com/xhjqXZnqHY