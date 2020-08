ಮುಖ ಸುಟ್ಟರೂ ಮನಸ್ಸು ಸುಡಲಿಲ್ಲ: ಆಸಿಡ್ ದಾಳಿ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತೆಯ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿದಾಯಕ ಕತೆ

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @vishaldadlani (@get_repost) ・・・ At Dubai airport, on my way home late last night, I met this icon of strength and dignity. @thelaxmiagarwal, more power to you for helping acid-attack victims reintegrate into society. I hope that one day society will realise that it's the perpetrators that deserve to be stigmatized, not the victims. Even more than that, I hope acid-attacks stop happening altogether. #shero Kaafi Acha laga apse milkar 🤗