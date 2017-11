ಹಲವರ ಆಸೆ, ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠೆಗೆ ಬಡವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಲಿಂಗಾಯತ ಧರ್ಮ

My Karnataka

ಡಾ.ಶಶಿಕಾಂತ ಪಟ್ಟಣ, ರಾಮದುರ್ಗ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Why Lingayat religion could not become vishwa dharma? Why it is still suffering in the hands of many money minded people? Shashikant Pattan writes.