ಶ್ರೀ ಗುರು ಸಮರ್ಥ ಸಂಗೀತ ವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯದ ಹಿಂದೂಸ್ತಾನಿ ಸಂಗೀತೋತ್ಸವ 2018

ವಿದ್ವಾನ್ ಅಮೃತೇಶ್ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ

English summary

Hindustani Music Festival in Bengaluru by Guru Samarth Music Institute at Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Chamarajpet, Bengaluru on 11th February, Sunday, in association with Kannada and Culture Department.