ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಹಕಾರ ಹಾಲು ಉತ್ಪಾದಕರ ಸಂಘದಲ್ಲಿ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ

Ramesh B

Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producer s Union Limited (DKMUL), Mangalore has announced notification for the recruitment of Technical Officer (D.T.), Dairy Supervisor Grade -II, Account Assistant Grade -II, Marketing Assistant Grade -II, Administrative Assistant Grade -II, Junior System Operator & Chemist Grade-II vacancies. Eligible Indian Citizens may apply online from 07-11-2017 to 06-12-2017.