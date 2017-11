ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ವಿಶೇಷ: ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸಿ ಕುವೈತ್ ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಂಘ

Rajyotsava

ಡಾ. ಆಜಾದ್ ಐ.ಎಸ್. ಕುವೈತ್

English summary

Kuwait Kannada Koota(KKK) is a non-profit socio-cultural organization registered with the Indian Embassy Kuwait. KKK now consists of more than 200 active members. Dasothsava, Rajyotsava, Maralu Mallige magazine, Indian festival celebration and many more activities are part of event calendar says Dr Azad I.S. a prominant member of KKK.