ಆಸೆ ಆಮಿಷವಿಲ್ಲದ ನಿಷ್ಕಲ್ಮಷ ಮಗುವಿನ ಮನಸು!

ತೇಜಾಶಂಕರ ಸೋಮಯಾಜಿ

English summary

Wish, I go back to beautiful childhood days again. Why have I lost the innocense of a child? Why am I forgetting all the relationships, friendships? I want to go back to goodold days. Writes Thejashankar Somayaji.