ನಿಜಾಮರ ಕಾಲದ ಬೋನಾಳ್ ಕೆರೆಯ ಸುತ್ತ ಒಂದು ಸುತ್ತು!

English summary

Bonal Tank Bird Sanctuary is a water conservation tank built by the 17th century ruler of Shorapur, Pam Naik. It attracts many migratory birds like the White-Necked Stork,Flemigo Purple Heron, Black Ibis and so on.