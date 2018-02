ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಗೆದ್ದರೆ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳು!

Features

ಆರ್ ಟಿ ವಿಠ್ಠಲಮೂರ್ತಿ

English summary

There will be two CMs for Congress if Siddaramaiah wins assembly elections in Karnataka. Yes, the master mind behind Congress campaign in Karnataka, KC Venugopal dreaming of becoming CM in Karnataka. Kannada political Column by RT Vittalmurthy.