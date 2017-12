ವೈಕುಂಠ ಏಕಾದಶಿ, ಮುಕ್ಕೋಟಿ ದ್ವಾದಶಿ ಆಚರಣೆ ಹೇಗೆ, ವಿಶೇಷ ಏನು?

Features

ಭೀಮಸೇನಾಚಾರ್ ಅತನೂರು

English summary

Vaikunta Ekadashi on December 29th- Friday and Mukkoti Dwadashi on December 30th- Saturday. Here is an explanation of significance and importance of Vaikunta Ekadashi and Mukkoti Dwadashi by Sanskrit scholar and religious thinker Bhimasenachar Athanur.