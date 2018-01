ಯಾಕೆ ಹಾಲಿವುಡ್ ಫಿಲ್ಮ್ ಮಾಡಬಾರ್ದಾ ಅಂದಿದ್ರು ಕಾಶಿನಾಥ್!

Features

ಸಂದೇಶ್

English summary

Kannada actor Kashinath was such a jovial, humble, down to earth person with lots of dreams in his eyes. He would speak to any person as if the person is known to him for years. I had an opportunity to interview him, recalls Sandesh. Unfortunately Kashinath has left for heavenly abode on 18th January.