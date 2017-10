ಶೀಟಿ ಹೊಡೆದು ಸ್ವಚ್ಛ ನಿರ್ಮಲ ಗ್ರಾಮವಾದ ಸಂಶಿ

Features

ಚಿತ್ರಾ ಬಡಿಗೇರ, ಧಾರವಾಡ

English summary

Blow whistle and stop open defacation! This is the unique experiment done by Samshi gram panchayat members to stop open defacation and create awareness among the villagers about use of toilet. Gram panchayat members and villagers tell wonderful story of Samshi in Dharwad district.