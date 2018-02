ಮೂರೂ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಪಕ್ಷದಿಂದ ಗೆದ್ದಿರುವ ವಸಂತ ಬಂಗೇರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಗೊತ್ತೆ?

Elections

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Vasanata Bangera- Beltangadi constituency Congress MLA. He has unique record in politics. He had contested from 3 major parties of Karnataka and won from different parties. Here is an interesting facts about him. He will contest from Congress for Karnataka assembly elections 2018.