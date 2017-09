ಮರಾಠರು ಪಾಣಿಪತ್ ಯುದ್ಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಜಯ ಗಳಿಸಿದ್ದರೆ!

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

How our India would have been had the Marathas won the 3rd Panipat war against the Afghans? Jayant Narlikar, the Indian astrophysicist, take the readers to the new world through his book The Adventure.