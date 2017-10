ವಾಕ್ ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶದ ಗೌರವಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಹೆಚ್ಚೆ?

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

What is the way to earn name and fame and to become intellectual overnight? Simply talk about negative things, lambast the people who are working for the development of the country. An article by Vasant Kulkarni, Singapore.