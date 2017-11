ನನ್ನ ಅಂಕಣ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿ ಸರಿಯಾಗಿ ಒಂದು ವರ್ಷ!

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

It's successful one year for Vasant Kulkarni's Kannada column Antarmathana. Vasant has touched variety of subjects and his articles have been appreciated by one and all. He says, we as Kannadigas have not done enough to promote our Kannada language. Let's celebrate Kannada and Vasant's column.