ಬೆಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಕ್ಕೆ ಮುದ್ದಿನ ಸೊಕ್ಕೆ : ಸಿಂಗಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಯಾಟ್ ಕೆಫೆ

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

Cat Cafe in Singapore, a Perfect place for Cat lovers. The cafe has given shelter for destitute cats. One can enjoy by playing with cute Kitties, taking selfies, but you cannot feed anything to them.