ಪಾಡಿ ಪೊಗಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳದ ಪುಂಡರಲ್ಲದವರ ಪಾಡು

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

When father gets transferred to some other place in India or Abroad, it is the children who have face the difficulty while learning the language or attending school in different environment. Don't you think these are the real unsung heroes? A beautiful write by Srinath Bhalle.