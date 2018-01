ಕಣ್ಣು ಮುಚ್ಚಿ ಕಣ್ಣು ತೆರೆಯೋಷ್ಟರಲ್ಲಿ...

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

English summary

The story of life is quicker than the blink of an eye. Everything can change in the blink of an eye. But don't worry; God never blinks. Interesting and humorous anecdotes by Srinath Bhalle, Richmond, USA.