ನಾನು ಸ್ವಚ್ಛತೆ ಎಂದರೆ ದೇವರೆಂದು ನಂಬಿದ್ದೇನೆ, ನೀವು?

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

English summary

Mahatma Gandhi had told once, I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet. No doubt, cleanliness is next to godliness. Cleaning is irritation for some, but for some it is the state of mind.