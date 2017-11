ಕಡ್ಲೆಕಾಯಿ ಪರಿಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಜಾ ಮಾಡೋಕೆ ರೆಡೀನಾ!

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Kadlekai Parishe is one of the oldest festivals in Bengaluru. Farmers from villages all around Bengaluru come here to offer groundnut to Basava statue and sell. Bendu, battasu, bangles, soap bubbles, columbus... you can find everything here. Jayanagarada Hudugi recalls the old memories.