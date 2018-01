ಹಬ್ಬಿದಾ ಮಲೆ ಮಧ್ಯದೊಳಗೆ ಅರ್ಭುತಾನೆಂದೆಂಬ ವ್ಯಾಘ್ರ

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

There is a saying, only lucky people can get to see Tiger in the forest. Many people visit Bandipur forest to have a glimpse of Tiger, but return disappointed many times. Tiger is also not bothered about who comes and goes, it lives the life on it's own terms.