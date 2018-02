ಜರ್ಮನ್ ಅಜ್ಜ ಕತಲಾನ್ ಅಜ್ಜಿಯ ಅಮರ ಪ್ರೇಮ!

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

English summary

Here is unique and eternal love story of couple in Barcelona, who spent life together for half century. Love need not be between young boy and girl and it need not be Valentine's Day to love each other. Jayanagarada Hudugi Meghana Sudhindra shares some beautiful moments.