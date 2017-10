ವಾಸ್ತು ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಮಲಗುವ ಕೋಣೆ ಯಾವ ದಿಕ್ಕಿನಲ್ಲಿದ್ರೆ ಹಿತ?

Astrology

ಮನಸ್ವಿನಿ, ನಾರಾವಿ

English summary

Vastu Shastra : Tips guidelines for Bedroom : North West direction is governed by Diety "Vayu", the location is the best for newlywed couples this and many tips are here. Vastu Shastra a Hindu system of architecture describe principles of design, layout, measurements, ground preparation, space arrangement and spatial geometry