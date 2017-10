ವಾಸ್ತುಶಾಸ್ತ್ರದ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಮುಂಬಾಗಿಲು, ಕಿಟಕಿ ಹೇಗಿರಬೇಕು?

Astrology

ಮನಸ್ವಿನಿ, ನಾರಾವಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Vastu Shastra : Tips for Doors and Windows : As far as doors are concerned, the main door should be larger than the inner doors. Vastu Shastra a Hindu system of architecture describe principles of design, layout, measurements, ground preparation, space arrangement and spatial geometry