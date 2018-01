ಸಾಡೇ ಸಾತ್ ಶನಿಯ ಈ ಏಳು ಲಕ್ಷಣಕ್ಕೂ ನೀವು ಎಚ್ಚೆತ್ತುಕೊಳ್ಳದಿದ್ದರೆ!

Astrology

ಕಬ್ಯಾಡಿ ಜಯರಾಮಾಚಾರ್ಯ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

How Sade Sati bring ill effects to native? Here is an 7 symptoms of Sade Sati effects, explained by well known astrologer Kabiyadi Jayaramacharya.