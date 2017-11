ಅಬುಧಾಬಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಜೃಂಭಿಸಿದ ಕನ್ನಡ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ

Article

ರಜನಿ ಭಟ್, ಅಬುಧಾಬಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Abudhabi Karnataka Sangha celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava on 3rd November, 2017 in a grand fashion. Da Ra Bendre award was presented to Shekhar Shettigar Kinnigoli on this occasion.