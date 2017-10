ಮುಂದಿನ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ರಾಹುಲ್ ನೇತೃತ್ವ : ಖರ್ಗೆ

Yadgir

ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said said Rahul Gandhi to become Congress president soon, we will face all election under his leadership. Mallikarjun Kharge addressed media in Yadgir, Karnataka on October 22, 2017.