ವಿಡಿಯೋ: We Did It, ಜೋ ಎಂದು ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಿದ ಕಮಲಾ

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started. pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN

Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris has issued her first response after Democratic Nominee Joe Bidden was declared the winner in the 2020 Presidential Elections after a prolonged counting process that took up to 4 days to announce the winner. Taking to Twitter, Harris posted a video with a message that the election was not merely about Joe Biden or her, but it was for the soul of America.