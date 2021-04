ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ 135 ಕೋಟಿ ನೆರವು ಘೋಷಿಸಿದ ಗೂಗಲ್ ಸಿಇಒ ಸುಂದರ್ ಪಿಚೈ

Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia , @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information. https://t.co/OHJ79iEzZH

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has pledged support in India's battle against second wave of Covid-19, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to as a 'toofan' (storm) while addressing his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.