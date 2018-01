ಕೃಷ್ಣಮಠದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಬಾರಿ ನಮಾಜಿಗೆ ಅವಕಾಶವಿದೆಯಾ: ಪಲಿಮಾರು ಶ್ರೀ ಸಂದರ್ಶನ

Udupi

ಬಾಲರಾಜ್ ತಂತ್ರಿ

English summary

Udupi Paryaya 2018: An exclusive interview with Vidyadheesha Theertha Seer of Palimaru Matha. Paryaya is a religious ritual which takes place on Jan 18 every alternate year in Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi (Karnataka). The puja and administration of Krishna Matha is distributed among the Swamijis of Ashta Matha's established by Dvaita philosopher Sri Madhvacharya.