ಉಡುಪಿಯ ಅಷ್ಟ ಮಠಗಳ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ, ಆಚಾರ್ಯ ಮಧ್ವ ಹಾಗೂ ವಾದಿರಾಜರು

Udupi

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Now Udupi ashta mutt in news, because of Shirur Lakshimivara Teertha. Here is the Udupi ashta mutt background, Madhwacharya and Vadiraja Seer contribution, explain by well known astrologer and religious thinker Prakash Ammannaya.