ಸಿದ್ರಾಮಯ್ಯದು ತಿರುಕನ ಕನಸು: ನೂರಾ ಒಂದನೇ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಹೀಗಳೆದ ಬಿಎಸ್ ವೈ

Udupi

ಉಡುಪಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

CM Siddaramaiah in day dream. Congress will not come in to power, Siddaramaiah won't be the CM again, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said in party convention in Udupi on Wednesday.