ಕಾರಂತ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ರೈ ಆಯ್ಕೆ: ಇದಕ್ಕೂ ನನಗೂ ಸಂಬಂಧವಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದ ಕೋಟ

Udupi

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Dr. Shivaram Karanth Award for Actor Prakash Rai is turning sensetive day by day. The Right wing outfits in Udupi have objected not to issue award to Prakash Rai. Amidst this the award will be issued to Prakash Rai says the members of the trust.