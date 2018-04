ಶಿರೂರು ಶ್ರೀ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀ ಅನಿಸಿಕೆ ಇದು

Udupi

lekhaka-SHRINIDHI ADIGA

English summary

If seers contest for e elections from party, must obey the party's instruction. This kind of behavior insult to a seer, said Pejawar seer Vishwesha Teertha in Kundapur, Udupi when asked question about Shirur seer elections contest for Karnataka assembly.