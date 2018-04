ಉಡುಪಿ ಅಷ್ಟಮಠಗಳ ಭಿನ್ನಾಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಮಜಲಿಗೆ

Udupi

oi-Balaraj Tantri

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Notice has been served to Lakshmeevara Theertha seer of Shiroor Math over his alleged remarks on Udupi Swamiji's. Kannada news channel telecasted a video of Shiroor seer in that, Seer was telling I have a children and other astha math seer also has children's.