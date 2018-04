ಅಬ್ಬಬ್ಬಾ.ಗಿನ್ನೆಸ್ ದಾಖಲೆ ಮಾಡಿ ಹೂನಗೆ ಚೆಲ್ಲಿದ ಒಂಬತ್ತರ ಪೋರಿ !

Udupi

oi-Balaraj Tantri

English summary

Tanushree, a Nine year old girl from Udupi entered her name into Guinness book of records. Tanushree, performed 'Niralamba Poorna Chakrashana' pose of Yoga 42 times in a spam of just 1 minute. Well done Tanushree, all the best.