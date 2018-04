ಪುತ್ರ ವ್ಯಾಮೋಹ ತೊರೆದ ಮೊಯ್ಲಿಯಿಂದ ಕಾರ್ಕಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಲಾಬಿ?

Udupi

New political lobby in Karkala in Udupi district by senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily. There are two leaders fighting for the congress ticket in Karkala constituency one is Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty and another one is Gopal Bhandary. Moily supporting and fighting for the ticket to Gopal Bhandary.