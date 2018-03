ನೋಡಬನ್ನಿ ಶಿರಸಿಯ ಶ್ರೀ ಮಾರಿಕಾಂಬಾ ಜಾತ್ರೆ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ...

Sirsi

The Sirsi Marikamba jaatre (chariot procession) held every alternate year in the month of February or March and taken through the town. It is attended by a very large number of devotees.It is said to be the most famous and biggest fair(jaatre) of the state(karnataka). Devotees from all around the state participate in this enormous event indulging themselves in the procession.