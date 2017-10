ಚನ್ನಪಟ್ಟಣದಿಂದ ಅನಿತಾರನ್ನೇ ಕಣಕ್ಕಿಳಿಸಿ: ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಿಂದ ಒತ್ತಡ

Ramanagara

ರಾಮನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

JDS workers decided to request JDS chief H D Deve Gowda to give Channapattana assembly constituency ticket to H D Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy in 2018 Karnataka assembly elections.