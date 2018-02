'ತಾಕತ್ ಇದ್ದರೆ ನನ್ನ ಸೋದರನ ಜಿ.ಪಂ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ಇಳಿಸಲಿ'

Ramanagara

ರಾಮನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Congress, JDS member angry against Ramanagara ZP president CP Rajesh, who is brother of recently BJP joined MLA CP Yogeshwar. And Yogeshawar challenged opposition leader to step down his brother, if they have guts.