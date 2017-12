ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನೀತಿ ಸಂಹಿತೆ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘನೆ: ನಟಿ ಪೂಜಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಖುಲಾಸೆ

Raichur

Actress Pooja Gandhi has been acquitted by Raichur 2nd JMFC court today (December 23) in violation of the code of conduct in 2013 assembly election in Raichur. Pooja Gandhi lost her deposit in the 2013 assembly elections, was contested from the Raichur city constituency from BSR Congress.