ನಮಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಾಣತೆತ್ತ ನಿಮಗಿದೋ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಾವಿರ ನಮನ...

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays tribute to Captain Kapil Kundu and 3 other soldiers of Indian army after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi. The soldiers were died after Pakistan started an unprovoked attack on Indian soldiers in Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Feb 4th.