ಭಾರತೀಯ ವಾಯುಸೇನೆ ನೇಮಕಾತಿಯ ನಕಲಿ ವೆಬ್ ಸೈಟ್ ಪತ್ತೆ

New Delhi

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday lodged an FIR against unidentified persons for creating a fake website to provide jobs in the IAF. The fake IAF website was detected by one of the officers of IAF and hence a complaint was lodged on March 16. The case has been lodged under the Information Technology Act.