ಅಪನಗದೀಕರಣ ಎಂಬುದು ಮೋದಿಯ ವಿವೇಚನಾರಹಿತ ನಡೆ: ರಾಹುಲ್

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives & livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act.

English summary

On the first anniversary of demonetisation, Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi dubbed the note ban as a tragedy. Gandhi further slammed Centre's decision of swapping currency and said that his party stands with those who were hit by Prime Minister Modi's thoughtless act.