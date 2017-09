ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕಾರಿಣಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ರನ್ನು ತರಾಟೆಗೆ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡ ಶಾ!

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

"Dynasty or family connections in launching careers is a tradition of the Congress and not of India." BJP national president Amit Shah responded for Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Dyanasty politics in India in his recent visit to America. The Bharatiya Janata Party is organising 2 days executive meeting on Sep 24th and 25th with an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting is taking place in Talkatora stadium in New Delhi.