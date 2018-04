ಮುಂಬೈ: ಮಹಿಳೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ರೈಲಿನಲ್ಲೇ ದೌರ್ಜನ್ಯ

Mumbai

#Mumbai : A woman molested by a man onboard a local train, plying from Thane to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, last night. Man arrested at Dadar railway station, case registered. pic.twitter.com/CqePInN2Q3

A video circulated in Social media creates sensation in the country in which a man in train was molesting a lady co passenger in train. The incident took place on April 5th in Mumbai's local train, accused arrested.