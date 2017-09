ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಜತೆಗಿನ ದೋಸ್ತಿ ಮುಗಿಸುವ ಸುಳಿವು ನೀಡಿದ ಶಿವಸೇನೆ

Mumbai

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The junior partner in the coalition government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has dropped hints of intending to snap ties with the BJP. Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut, on Monday, minced no words in criticising the BJP for the hike in fuel prices and also claimed that "a decision (on alliance) is being taken".