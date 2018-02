ಶ್ರೀದೇವಿಯನ್ನು 'ಪಾರ್ಥಿವ ಶರೀರ' ಎಂದಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಹರಿಹಾಯ್ದ ರಿಷಿ ಕಪೂರ್!

Mumbai

Trupti Hegde

Actor Rishi Kapoor expresses displeasure on twitter to the late star's remains being referred as a 'body' by many news channels. "All television channels reporting 'the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night.' Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body?" tweeted Rishi Kapoor angrily