ದಾವೂದ್ ಹೋಟೆಲ್ ಖರೀದಿಸಲು ಮುಂದಾದ ಹಿಂದೂ ಮುಖಂಡ!

Mumbai

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

After burning Dawood Ibrahim's car and burning it down, the Hindu Mahasabha has now decided to convert a hotel into a toilet. The Hindu Mahasabha which will be bidding for Dawood's hotel, Raunaq Afroz has decided to turn into a public toilet.